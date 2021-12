LAKOTA—Valero’s Lakota Ethanol Plant will distribute $20,000 to local charities from funds raised through the Valero Texas Open (VTO) and Valero Benefit for Children (BFC).

This year the tournament and associated events, including the BFC, raised more than $16 million in net proceeds for charitable organizations across the U.S., including those in the Lakota area. The tournament is ranked #1 in charitable giving on the PGA TOUR this year.