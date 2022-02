By Kim Wegener, Features Writer

ALGONA—Robert “Bob” Buscher proposed marriage to Jeanette Kunz on Valentine’s Day in 1946. Seventy-six years later they are still each other’s Valentines.

“Lot of love and trust” is what Bob says has made their more than seven decade long marriage a happy one.

Jeanette said the secret to a good marriage is to try not to get upset with each other and if you do, don’t go to bed angry.