WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 – According to the Crop Production report issued today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), corn production is forecast at 15.2 billion bushels, up less than 1% from the previous forecast, but down 1% from last year; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 10% from 2023, forecast at 4.58 billion bushels.