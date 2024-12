By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Two children were checked out at a local hospital after a crash west of Algona.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says the two juveniles were in a 2005 GMC Canyon pick-up that hit a patch of glare ice and went off 210th Street, known locally as the McGregor blacktop, at about 4:05 p.m., Dec. 17.