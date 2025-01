Artist Dan LeBlanc has been wanting to draw a picture of Santa for Henry Ricke for a long time. LeBlanc got to know Ricke from working at Snap-on together and has always admired how much Ricke did for his community, family and friends. Ricke has a large collection of Santas and he and his wife Jan have given tours of their home at Christmas time while their vast collection of Christmas items fill every nook and cranny of their home.