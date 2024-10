Approximately 70 runners and walkers participated in the Algona Recreation Department’s annual Tornado Alley 5k, 10k and one-mile fun run. The race, held on Oct. 5, kicked off activities for Algona’s Band Day Festival.

In the 5K race, the overall male winner was Brian Becker with a time of 17:48. Josi Barscz took first in the overall female race, with a time of 25:22.