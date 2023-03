There are only two kinds of people in the world: the Irish, and those who wish they were.

The McGuire and Murphy clans had to throw on two pairs of knickers' last Friday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. It was a bit nippy that afternoon but not enough for these local Irish clans.

They were regaled by Ken Wind playing the bagpipes to guide the marchers down State Street while they threw candy treats and a bit-o-luck to spectators.