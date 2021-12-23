TLC Quilters spread Christmas Joy

ALGONA—The TLC Quilters held their annual Christmas dinner party on Dec. 4, giving away gifts to 50 area children. Gifts included quilts, crocheted hats, mittens and slippers, wooden trucks and blocks made by the CHIPS Off the Old Block club, books, doll clothes, stuffed animals, book bags and dolls with a 1950s poodle skirt. Each doll came with extra clothes and accessories.