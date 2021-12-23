TLC Quilters spread Christmas Joy
Above: Doreen Koepke and Jim Sloter holding one of the trucks hand crafted by Chips off the Old Block woodworking club. Below in the gallery: Diane Struecker, who as of this year has sewn clothes for 200 dolls,, poses with some of her work. Helen Haas and Joan Swenson handed out books and pillows to the children at the Christmas dinner and party.
ALGONA—The TLC Quilters held their annual Christmas dinner party on Dec. 4, giving away gifts to 50 area children. Gifts included quilts, crocheted hats, mittens and slippers, wooden trucks and blocks made by the CHIPS Off the Old Block club, books, doll clothes, stuffed animals, book bags and dolls with a 1950s poodle skirt. Each doll came with extra clothes and accessories.