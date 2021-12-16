Titonka woman has shot at $1 million

TITONKA—There are five national finalists for a $1 million second-chance Powerball prize to be awarded New Year’s Eve. Shari Beenken of Titonka is one of them.

The Iowa Lottery introduced the 57-year-old Beenken and 50-year-old Rob Long of Waterloo as two of the national finalists at a press conference. They join three finalists – one each from Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Illinois – as the pool from which one $1 million winner will be drawn. That will happen during the ABC telecast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” from New York’s Times Square.

It’s the first time a state has had more than one finalist in the drawing.

Beenken has already qualified for a $10,000 cash prize and a home party package valued at another $10,000,, including a 70-inch LED TV, karaoke system, laptop computer and dinner for eight.

Beenken had known for a while that she was a qualifier, but it wasn’t released until the Dec. 1 press conference.

“My side of the family doesn’t keep secrets,” she told a lottery interviewer. “My husband is a very good secret keeper. Me on the other hand, not so much.”

She said, “The day I found out, my heart was just beating, and I started to have tears in my eyes and saying ‘oh my word, oh my word.’ It’s just a dream. We won’t talk about it for the longest time, my husband and I, and all of sudden we’ll say, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice – just think...’”

Asked what they might do if they win the $1 million prize, she said, “Of course, we’ll probably buy something and do something, but we’re not going to go out and buy something right off the bat. He’s more of a thinker and a planner. I understand that. But I’m going to get to spend something on something I want.”

What might that be, she was asked.

“I need a new dishwasher. I’m not extravagant. My vehicle’s in pretty decent shape. It’s got a lot of miles on it. But I drive it back and forth to work. It’s good. I guess whatever trips my trigger when the time comes,” she said.

Asked what she thought would happen when people found out someone from Titonka is one of the finalists, she responded, “Well, they’re going to say, ‘How did you get in it? How did you get so lucky?’ I suppose, I don’t know.” But she added, “Don’t say you’re not going to play because you’re not going to win, because it could happen.”

As for what her New Year’s Eve will be like, “I’m probably going to be on pins and needles.”