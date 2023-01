TITONKA—Titonka's Quasquicentennial Committee rolled out the red carpet the weekend of January 7 when they held a "Snowball Gala" in Titonka to kick off fundraising for their 2023 Quasquicentennial celebration.

Titonka resident Leroy Hoffman from Hoffman Auctions volunteered his time and services for the live auction.

More than $20,000 was raised to use toward the 125th summer celebration to be held June 24 and 25.