By Dr. John Schantzen

Family Physician, KRHC

This time of year always seems to sneak up! It’s hard to believe Christmas is a few weeks away. This season I am excited to spend quality time with family, and am often left wondering when my children’s noses will stop running. Since the holidays and cold season tend to come hand in hand, let’s review how to treat colds with over-the-counter medicine and easy home remedies.