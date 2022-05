If you guessed the Algona Country Club for last week’s photo, you’d be right. The photo above shows men on tee No. 8 looking toward the clubhouse. Notice the old cars in the photos at right. Bottom photo shows the second clubhouse built after the first one burned down. That fire claimed one life. If you have any rare old photos from Kossuth County please share at news@algona.com. Photos from Kossuth County Historical Society