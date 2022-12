The first grade classes of St. Cecelia - St. Joseph Centers presented a short Christmas program on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1974 in the St. Cecelia gym, Algona. Christmas Evening, Toyland is a short play in which the toys come to life to help spread Christmas joy to Tommy (John Cotten) and Laurie (Sharon Skilling). Jon, the clown, played by Scott Glaser, gives Tommy and Laurie a first class tour of Toyland.