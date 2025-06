Lauren Thompson of Lu Verne Iowa was crowned Honey Creek Rodeo Jr. Queen on May 25. Lauren is the 13-year-old daughter of Rick and Jeana Thompson. She will be entering 7th grade at Algona Middle School this fall. Lauren has been riding horses since she was very young, following in the footsteps of her two older sisters. She competes in barrel racing and goat tying with her horses Sans and Okie.