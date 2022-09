By Kim Wegener

Features Writer

ALGONA—A part-time job working in a bridal business when she was in high school and on college breaks, led Alyssa Urban to her dream job of owning that same business, Teresa’s Bridal & Prom.

Three years ago, Urban bought the business on July 1, 2019 from Teresa Kellenberger who had started the business and owned it for 37 years. The business marked its 40th year in existence this summer.