These 7th grade students at Bishop Garrigan have been practicing their leadership and teamwork by seeing who could build the most elaborate tower out of note cards.

Top photo: Adrienne Kuper, Delaney Fessler, Lillian Wickman, Jayden Deike and Gabbie Penton.

Bottom photo: Miles Denker, Hayden Miller, Elson Roethler and Joey Lallier. Submitted photos