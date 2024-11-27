Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 27 November 2024

Supervisors vote on urban renewal expansion, $1 million internal loan

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Officials took some of the last few steps on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to expand an urban renewal area in Kossuth County. The expansion will allow officials to use taxes generated by wind turbines for projects that serve the public good.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a series of measures during their Nov. 26 meeting, expanding the Kossuth County Buffalo Township Economic Development District.

