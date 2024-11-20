Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 20 November 2024

Supervisors plan special meeting to certify urban renewal debt

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Officials plan to hold a special meeting this month to decide on how much money to borrow for projects in Kossuth County’s urban renewal plan expansion.

It’s part of a proposal by the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to expand an urban renewal area to include more than 100 wind turbines across the county. Officials estimate the tax increment financing on the wind turbines could collect approximately $51 million in 20 years.

