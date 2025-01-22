Supervisors continue commercial solar ordinance discussion
By Molly Montag, News Correspondent
The motivation behind crafting an ordinance regulating commercial solar energy and whether county officials had a good reason to craft rules about the industry were among the issues raised during a recent Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Currently, there is a county-wide ban on commercial solar development to allow officials time to craft a county ordinance regulating solar farms in the county.