News 22 January 2025

Supervisors continue commercial solar ordinance discussion

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

The motivation behind crafting an ordinance regulating commercial solar energy and whether county officials had a good reason to craft rules about the industry were among the issues raised during a recent Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Currently, there is a county-wide ban on commercial solar development to allow officials time to craft a county ordinance regulating solar farms in the county.

