Supervisors to ask county attorney to draft animal ordinance

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Officials are expected to begin writing a county-wide animal ordinance. It’s anticipated the regulations apply to loose dogs and livestock.

Officials discussed the potential ordinance at the Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting of the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors. Any new regulations would be the only county-level ordinance regulating pets and livestock. Currently, animal owners outside city limits are bound only by state laws.