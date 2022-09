Approximately 180 vehicles were on display under a beautiful sunny sky at the Algona Cruise-in on Sunday, September 18 in downtown Algona. The event was held in memory of Jim Schumacher, a car enthusiast.

Photo above left: Mike and Robin Winkleman of Lakota brought two 1976 Pontiac Trans Ams to the cruise-in.

Photo at left: Richard Simpson of Algona displayed his 1962 International Harvester 504. Kim Wegener photos