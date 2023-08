The drive through line of vehicles was steady for hours as approximately 650 gallons of mulligan stew were sold to those who wait each year for the annual mulligan stew event in St. Joe. This was the 67th year for the event held on Wednesday, August 16 and sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 3420 St. Joe.

Each year volunteers begin making the stew in the early morning hours so the stew is ready by late afternoon.