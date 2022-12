ALGONA—This month, all of the students at Bryant Elementary School went above and beyond practicing the elements or RISE (Respect, Integrity, Students First, Excellence). While many students could be nominated for the Specials Student of the Month, the specials teachers decided on the following students.

The Athlete of the Month from Mrs. Schmidt’s 1st grade class is Eleanor Schantzen for always being a great team player and showing good sportsmanship.