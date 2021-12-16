Storm brings high winds, tornado to Kossuth County; city of Algona has cleanup operations underway

ALGONA—A tornado was confirmed on the ground 6 miles south of Algona Wednesday about 6:30 p.m., leading to the second of two different tornado warnings issued for Kossuth County.

The area was also impacted by high winds. Multiple gusts of more than 60 mph were reported in the area, including at the Algona Municipal Airport.

Some damage was reported in Algona due to high winds. The home of Denise Studer on Diagonal Street had a tree fall on it, damaging the roof, a window and siding.

The Brett Capesius home on East McGregor Street had a limb fall on the baby's room, which cracked a wall inside the house.

Meanwhile, a farm east of Algona was hit hard by the storm. Horses were being evacuated from the premises Wednesday night because of the loss of a structure.

If you have storm damage and/or photos to share, email them to news@algona.com.

UPDATED: 4:35 p.m.: PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF ALGONA: The City of Algona public works department is out cleaning up debris from the storm that occurred on December 15. Residents may take tree debris to the compost pile at Veteran's Park. Significant damage may be reported to Kossuth County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 515-395-9114.