State Pedal Pull Championship held in Burt

The Iowa State Pedal Pull Association held their 34th annual State Pedal Pull Championship on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at the Event Center in Burt. It was sponsored by Kossuth County Farm Bureau and the Swea City Betterment Club. There were 324 girls and boys that participated from 180 sanctioned pedal pulls across Iowa. The first, second, third and fourth place winners are eligible to compete at the National Pedal Pull Sept. 28, 2024, at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.