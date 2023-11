Members of the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears’ football team, students, fans, cheerleaders and Coach Wadle are all smiles after receiving their eight-man state championship trophy following an exciting 39-30 win over the Bedford Bulldogs Thursday, Nov. 16. This is the second state title for the Bears. The last time the Bears brought home the trophy was on Nov. 16, 1985.

More stories and photos, see pages B1- B3.