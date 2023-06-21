Staff involved in 100 percent of interviews conducted at KRHC
By Kim Wegener
Features Writer
ALGONA—Barb Runneberg, process excellence and quality director at Kossuth Regional Health Center, gave an update on the processes in place for goals for all departments and services during the recent Kossuth Regional Health Center Board of Trustees meeting. She told about the plans for the next fiscal year, putting processes in place how they are going to monitor it and what the plans are to meet the goals.