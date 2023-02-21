Snow emergency declared by City of Algona

In effect from noon on February 22 through noon on February 24

The City of Algona has declared a snow emergency beginning at noon on Wednesday, February 22 and going through noon on Friday, February 24.

The City’s snow ordinance regarding vehicles in city parking lots will be in effect. All vehicles in municipal parking lots shall park on the designated side “A” from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22 through 7 a.m. on February 23, and on side “B” from 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23 to 7 a.m. on February 24.

When a snow emergency is in effect, please be mindful of the City’s snow ordinance:

It is unlawful for any person to park any vehicle on the streets if a snow emergency has been declared, except for physicians on an emergency call or emergency vehicles.

Vehicles must remain off the streets once the snow emergency goes in effect and remain off the streets until the snow emergency is terminated.

A vehicle in violation of this Ordinance is subject to a fine of $25. The fine is payable at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall within three business days. If the fine is not paid within three business days, a complaint will be filed as provided by the Code of Iowa.

A vehicle in violation of the Ordinance may also be towed, as directed by the Chief of Police. The owner of a towed vehicle, in addition to the standard fine, will be required to pay the towing and storage costs.

It is unlawful to push or blow snow onto or across public streets or alleys.

Snow from sidewalks is to be removed within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall.

Vehicles in city parking lots must park on the designated side “A” and alternate to side “B,” as instructed in the snow emergency, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the duration of the snow emergency.

Residents can sign up for notifications from the City of Algona by visiting the website at http://www.algonaiowa.gov and clicking on the Alert Iowa icon in the lower left corner of the page.

When the city declares a snow emergency, it is announced via Alert Iowa and on KGLA radio (92.7). For more information, contact Barb Smith at 515-295-2411.