Small Town Scramble draws crowds to rural retailers
On April 14 and 15, many local businesses throughout Palo Alto and Kossuth Counties hosted a shop-hop style event called Small Town Scramble. Seventeen participating retailers opened their doors to shoppers and offered in-store specials and promotions. The event’s purpose was to showcase the unique offerings of rural small retailers and everything that small towns have to offer. The route went through West Bend, Whittemore, Algona, Bancroft, and Swea City.