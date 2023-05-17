Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 17 May 2023

Small Town Scramble draws crowds to rural retailers

On April 14 and 15, many local businesses throughout Palo Alto and Kossuth Counties hosted a shop-hop style event called Small Town Scramble. Seventeen participating retailers opened their doors to shoppers and offered in-store specials and promotions. The event’s purpose was to showcase the unique offerings of rural small retailers and everything that small towns have to offer. The route went through West Bend, Whittemore, Algona, Bancroft, and Swea City.

