Sheriff says he’s likely going to offer incentives to attract candidates

ALGONA—Sheriff Roger Fisher said at least three and as many as four deputies will have to be replaced within the next nine months. Complicating that is the pool of available applicants is small and the competition to hire them is stiff.

“We have the potential to possibly replace 30 to 40 percent of the deputies in our department in the next eight to 10 months,” Fisher told the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors. “I have two deputies who will be retired out – when they reach age 66 they have to retire. That happens next August.”

Deputy Will Summers resigned and took a job with Marion County. Another deputy has informed Fisher he is in negotiations with a county in southern Iowa.

Fisher said he is starting the process to replace Summers, but he has an eye on the potential for the other positions as well.

“Deputy sheriffs are the only Kossuth County employees who have to pass tests to get hired. So we started the process,” Fisher said. “We’re doing our civil service testing on Jan. 8. I’m hoping to get good applicants. The last time we only had eight, and only four passed, so we’re redoing our list.”

He explained ideally he would have 10 people on a list of potential hires and then hire from that list. He said, “Right now, I only have one person on that list.”

That person remains on the list from the last time a deputy was hired, which was early this year. There were four names on the list at that time, he said. “Two of them had too many red flags with criminal background and other problems. So we’re down to two. We hired one of them. We only have one person on our list, so my goal is to get our list back up to 10, hopefully.”

That won’t be easy.

“Everywhere you’re going now across the county, competitiveness for law enforcement is difficult because there is such a small amount of people available for hiring,” Fisher said.

“There’s hiring incentives everywhere. I just lost a deputy – Will Summers, the one we are replacing – where he went they had a $5,000 sign-on bonus just for taking the job. If you look around the state of Iowa, most departments are offering either a hiring incentive or doing some kind of contract buyout.”

Fisher explained that Summers owes the county a little more than $9,000. He signed a contract with the county when he was hired about two years ago. The county paid for his law enforcement academy schooling, which he was to repay over time. Fisher said Summers will likely use the sign-on bonus to repay a portion of what he owes the county, which is due 30 days after he left the county’s employment.

Fisher said the local department needs to be competitive.

“One of the things I’m going to advertise is hiring incentives are negotiable at interview time,” Fisher told the supervisors. “That may be something as simple as a sign-on bonus or the employment contract.”

He noted that earlier this year, when Deputy Melissa Hoch was hired, the county bought out her contract with a neighboring county for $6,000.

“I just wanted to let you guys know if you see ads out in the newspapers, there might be a few things like that I will be negotiating at the time of job interviews. We’re seeing anything from $5,000 to $10,000, paid out over six months to one year after employment.”

County board Chairman Roger Tjarks told Fisher, “Be sure to put that in your budget when you do it.”

Fisher said he hopes to hire someone who is already certified by the law enforcement academy.

Supervisor Galen Casey asked that if someone is trained and is hired with a sign-on bonus, will that person be required to work for a certain period of time.

Fisher said that will be the case.

The sheriff added that some administrators (sheriffs) are offering benefits as incentives.

“If an officer has been certified for five years, they may transfer his vacation time. To be honest, that doesn’t cost us anything. That just means we have to cover shifts. That’s what a lot of officers are looking at. They say, ‘Well I’ve been here five years, I’ve got two weeks of vacation, but if I come here I get nothing the first year.’ One of incentives might be, we transfer your two weeks of vacation. It’s an incentive to get them to apply with us smaller departments. That’s what we’re running into – these larger departments and counties are offering huge incentives.”

Whether it is a seasoned officer or one that needs to go the academy, Fisher is concerned about staffing in the near future.

“I wanted to stress with you guys that of a 10-man department, I’m going to lose possibly four. We’ve already lost one. I’ve got another one who’s been coming to me and telling me he’s applying in southern Iowa. And I have two that will retire out in August.” And in terms of applicants, “I’m just hoping and praying it’s more than we had last time.”