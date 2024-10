By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

A Kossuth County sheriff’s deputy escaped injury after his patrol vehicle was hit by part of a manure-spreading rig.

Kossuth County Sheriff Roger Fisher said the crash happened at 5 a.m., Oct. 16 on County Road B63. He said Deputy Shayne Hoch was driving a patrol vehicle west when he met an eastbound tractor pulling a manure wagon near 40th Avenue.