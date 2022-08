By Joanne Roepke Bode

Kossuth Farmers Market

Back when I was running competitively, I often raced the half mile (800 meters). There was always a point in the race, if there were runners ahead of me, where I had to make a decision.

Do I gut it out, stick with the group and hope for an opportunity to end up as the victor? Or, do I ease up my pace and just let the group go?