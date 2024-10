By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Homeowners in an east Algona neighborhood have until next month to schedule a sewer line inspection. If they don’t, it could cost them.

On Monday, Oct. 21, officials inspected the first of 200-some houses for illegal connections to Algona’s municipal sanitary sewer system. The visits, scheduled by homeowners, are part of a city-led effort to prevent sewer backups due to an overloaded system.