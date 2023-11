Jim Sloter was the pancake maker and one of many volunteers who worked at the all-you-can-eat pancake, egg and sausage breakfast Saturday morning, Nov. 4 at the Active Seniors of Algona Center. The event was hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Algona (Noon). More than 300 people attended the breakfast with all the proceeds going toward the club’s community service projects. Kim Wegener photo