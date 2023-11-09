Semi and concrete mixer collide claiming one life

WEST BEND—An accident two miles west of Ottosen and four miles south of West Bend in Humboldt County claimed the life of one man and sent another to the hospital Wednesday night around 5 p.m.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, a semi tractor-trailer driven by Shane Edward Stanton, 27 of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was driving south on Birch Avenue in West Bend and a concrete mixer driven by Taylor Lee Chance, 29 of Burt, was eastbound on 110th Street. The State Patrol says Stanton failed to yield the right of way and crashed with Chance.

Chance was killed in the collision. Stanton was injured and life flighted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation. Sheriff’s offices from Humboldt, County Kossuth County, Palo Alto County, and Pocahontas County, Gilmore Fire/EMS, Humboldt County EMS, Bode Fire/EMS, Ottosen Fire, and Lentz Funeral Home assisted West Bend Fire/EMS with this accident.