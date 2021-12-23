Second graders help Santa by paying it forward

ALGONA—Second grade teacher Erin Missman and Mandie Studer, founder of the non-profit group Pay It Forward Always, recently enlisted the help of some special elves to help with a special project for military troops.

“Boy were we lucky that Mrs. Missman’s second grade class took on the challenge. We had two groups of soldiers to send Christmas cheer to. One group was blessed to come home early and wouldn’t need our Christmas cheer but we still had 80 Iowa Soldiers that are not able to be home this Christmas that we did adopt,” Studer said.

The second graders at Bryant Elementary decorated Christmas stockings and snowmen in water globes to give to each soldier. “They also colored the best Christmas cards ever.” Studer said. They stuffed the stockings with goodies to be sent to the troops.

“I have always looked for ways to help others from a young age,” said Missman. “I was involved with 4-H and FFA programs growing up with a focus on helping others. When Mandie reached out and needed help with decorating for the troops I knew we just had to do it. It is great to get kids involved at a young age and this is an easy way for us all to give back. Kids love to decorate and write Christmas cards. It is important to teach kids that by doing little things it can make a big difference for others.”

Studer said many items were donated by giving, loving people to fill the stockings. Crafter Sandy Wicks made amazing glitter ornaments for each soldier. Boy Scout Troop 71 members got 80 bags of caramel corn donated. Kids were working together to Pay it Forward this Christmas. “What an amazing ripple effect they all had today. I’m so proud of all these kids. I appreciate teachers reaching out to show their kids how to Pay it Forward and love these blessings this time of year,” Studer said.

