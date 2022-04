ALGONA— The Algona Boy Scouts Troop 71 collected more than 2,500 items and more than $1,500 cash for the Kossuth County Food Pantry. The scouts spent two weekends at both Hy-Vee and Fareway stores collecting donations for the Kossuth County Food Pantry. The scouts ran back and forth between cars, trucks and trailers to collect and load items donated by shoppers.

Food pantry director Henry Ricke also gave the scouts a tour of the pantry facilities.