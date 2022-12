WEST BEND—After serving for the past 10 years as superintendent of the West Bend-Mallard School District and shared superintendent the last few years with the Gilmore City-Bradgate School District, Amanda Schmidt has submitted her resignation. Schmidt’s last day as superintendent in the districts will be Friday, June 30, 2023.

When asked about her future plans, Schmidt said, “Currently, I have no plans other than to spend more time with my family.”