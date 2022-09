FORT DODGE—The Algona High School Scarlet Regiment Marching Band participated in the North Central Marching Band Invitational in Fort Dodge on Saturday, September 24. The band was evaluated by six adjudicators and earned a total score of 77.0 on a 100-point scale. The Scarlet Regiment’s performance earned them first place in Class 3A out of five bands. The Scarlet Regiment’s 2022 show is entitled “Scarlet Vibe.”