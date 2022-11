FENTON—Santa Claus will be arriving by fire truck in Fenton on Saturday, December 10 at 1 p.m. He will be visiting children at the Legion building. Santa’s visit will be sponsored by the Fenton Community Club.

Kids will be treated to sacks of goodies from Santa. Members of the Fenton 4-H Club will provide crafts for the kids. Coffee, lemonade, cookies and bars will be served.