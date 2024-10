The highly popular Algona Rotary DoughMobile has become a staple at local football games for many decades. The DoughMobile pops up to support other events around the community as well. Last week the DoughMobile could be found set up behind Kossuth Regional Health Center in a partnership to raise funds for World Polio Day. This has become an annual event each October for our local Rotarians and KRHC staff, patrons and community members.