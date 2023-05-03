Skip to main content
User account menu
Contact
Log in
Main navigation
Home
Submissions
News
Obituaries
Sports
E-Editions
Classifieds
Opinions
Public Notices
Subscribe
Menu second
Birth Announcements
Engagement Announcements
Wedding Announcements
Letter to the Editor
News Tips
Birthday/Anniversary Milestones
Obituary Submission
Breadcrumb
Home
/
News
/
News
/
Roll into spring
News
3 May 2023
Roll into spring
Sign up for News Alerts
Subscribe to news updates
Your email
How often do you go to a worship service?
Choices
• Never
• Couple of times a year / holidays
• 1-3 times a month
• Weekly
• More than 1 time a week
Tags
News
Sports
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Opinions