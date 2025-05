Six Bishop Garrigan students were selected to participate in the River City Honor Band held on Saturday, April 26 at Lincoln Intermediate School in Mason City. Three 5th graders in the front row from left: Evie Elbert, Nora Miller and Hailey Culbertson. Three 6th graders in the back row from left: Alfred Harren, Carter Kollasch and Lilly Kollasch. Submitted photo.