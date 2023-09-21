Ricke's Bond raised

The initial court appearance for Kyle Lou Ricke took place via livestream in the district courtroom in the Kossuth County courthouse at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 21. Scott Brown from the Attorney General’s office asked that the original $1 million bond be raised to $5 million based on the severity of the crime, the fact that Ricke fled the scene and that the weapon has not been recovered and the court should presume that Ricke would have access to that gun if he were to get out of jail. Brown further stated that Ricke was a danger to society and certainly to law enforcement. Ricke’s lawyer, Public Defender Barbara Westphal from Mason City, asked that it remain at $1 million. The judge raised it to $2 million and said he will set the date for Ricke’s preliminary hearing for next Friday, Sept. 29.