The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Crown Juhl at the Feed Mill upstairs event center on Friday, Jan. 17. Derek Juhl is the owner of the certified and insured travel consultant agency located in Britt. He can help people with airfare, cruises, all-inclusive resorts, amusement parks, show tickets, sports tickets, corporate groups, church groups, weddings and more. The next chamber coffee will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 at Innovations Salon and Spa at 9:30 a.m.