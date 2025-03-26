Ribbon cutting for Community and Culture Connections

On Friday, March 21, the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a coffee and ribbon cutting at the First Congregational Church, the new home of Community and Culture Connections. Spearheaded by Jennifer Davis, the organization hopes to bridge the gap between different cultures, break the barriers, form meaningful connections and provide a safe space for forming friendships and learning from each other. The next chamber coffee will be at Northwest Bank on Friday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m.