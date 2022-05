The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Algona Chiropractic on Tuesday, April 26. Dr. Justin Bunkers bought the clinic on Nov 1, 2020. Bunkers and his wife wanted to get back to small town living. His wife has a lot of family in Algona and his family is close as well (Lake Park, IA).

Family has always been their first priority. Algona provides them with an opportunity to grow as a family and be active in the community.