Most Rev. John E. Keehner, a priest of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, was ordained as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City on May 1 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. He was ordained by Archbishop Thomas Zinkula of Dubuque with Bishop Walker Nickless, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux City and Bishop David J. Bonnar of Youngstown serving as co-ordaining bishops.