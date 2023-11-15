News 15 November 2023

Remembering loved ones with Hospice Lights of Life

ALGONA—Hospice of the Heartland will host their annual Lights of Life memorial service and tree-lighting ceremony at Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona on Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m.

The annual Lights of Life event offers a time of reflection for those wanting to honor and remember a loved one.  In addition, Lights of Life helps to increase awareness of the work done by local hospice staff and volunteers and provides an opportunity to raise funds to support that work.

