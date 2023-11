Elections for school boards and city officials will be held Nov. 7.

There are no contested races for the Algona and North Kossuth School Boards.

PRECINCT and POLLING PLACES:

1. Eagle Grant Harrison Swea, First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Swea City

2. Hebron Ledyard Lincoln Springfield, Eagle Center, Lakota

3. Greenwood Seneca, Bancroft Summit Center

4. Ramsey, Bancroft Summit Center